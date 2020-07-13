Talentosa, feroz al defender sus creencias, hermosa, amada y dulce. Naya Rivera se fue joven y dejó sus seres queridos y al mundo el shock. Una de las últimas imágenes difundidas por los medios apostados en el lugar donde desapareció la actriz, que se ha viralizado, es la postal que muestra a la familia de la intérprete junto a parte del elenco de Glee, abrazados, a orillas del lago Piru.
La actriz Heather Morris fue vista de la mano de la familia de Naya en una emotiva escena en el lago del sur de California donde el cuerpo de la actriz y cantante fue recuperado el lunes. Morris, que interpretó el interés amoroso de Rivera en la serie de la Fox, estaba entre los amigos que se unieron a algunos de los parientes de Rivera en el lago Piru, informó el diario inglés Daily Mail.
De acuerdo al medio Just Jared, otros de los que se reunieron en el lago para despedirse de su amiga y compañera fueron Amber Patrice Riley, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale y Jenna Ushkowitz. El grupo fue capturado tomándose de la mano frente a la orilla del lago, a unas 56 millas al noroeste de Los Ángeles, y luego consolándose con abrazos, según mostró la estación de noticias KABC.
La desgarradora escena llegó cuando las autoridades anunciaron que se había recuperado un cuerpo flotando en la sección noreste del lago, donde Naya fue vista por última vez, según informó la emisora.
Morris había pedido participar en la búsqueda este fin de semana. Después de su primer tuit, el Sheriff especificó en la red que no querían que el público se uniera a la búsqueda, que ellos se estaban ocupando y que no querían que también salieran lastimados debido a la complicada zona en la que se encontraban, y Morris escribió entonces: “He hablado con el Sheriff Eric Buschow y tengan la seguridad de que están utilizando todos y cada uno de sus recursos para localizar nuestra Naya. Tengo plena confianza en que están haciendo todo lo que pueden, y probablemente más. Vamos a retrasar la búsqueda y el rescate de los ciudadanos hasta que nos pongamos en marcha. Entiendan que hay 110 grados aquí y si no están altamente entrenados en búsqueda y rescate, esto podría terminar siendo una situación mucho más peligrosa para todos los involucrados. Por favor, sean amables, compasivos y cuiden de los que buscan a nuestra Naya”.
Heather, una de las amigas más cercanas de Naya, junto con muchos otros co-protagonistas de Glee escribieron mensajes de esperanza en sus cuentas, incluyendo a Amber Riley, quien dijo: “Todavía creo en los milagros”. Jenna Ushkowitz publicó el fin de semana, “Por favor, encuéntrenla”. Estos fueron algunos de los miles de mensajes que oraban por la vida de la actriz, cuya incursión en la pantalla chica se dio, justamente, a los 4 años, misma edad de su pequeño hijo.
La Policía del Condado de Ventura, confirmó este lunes la muerte de Naya Rivera tras identificar su cuerpo en el lago donde desapareció el pasado miércoles cuando salió a navegar con su hijo Josey, de cuatro años.
La confirmación de la abrupta muerte de Naya Rivera coincide además, con el séptimo aniversario de la muerte de Cory Monteith, quien interpretó a Finn Hudson en la serie musical. El actor y músico estadounidense falleció el 13 de julio de 2013 de una sobredosis de heroína y alcohol en un hotel de Vancouver, Canadá.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Beautiful memories boricua. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mhqUEJh8rq
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 14, 2020
Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Do Over ” of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020
Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤️
— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020
Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020
Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020
the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera
God cover and hold her loved ones!
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020
RIP Naya Rivera…tragic story 😞 sending love to her family and to her little boy..so sad 😔
— RUSS (@russdiemon) July 13, 2020
Watching Naya Rivera cover our song on Glee will always be one of our favorite memories from our time as a band. She touched so many lives with her beautiful voice. Our hearts go out to her son & her family. Rest easy. 😔🖤
— Oh Honey (@Ohhoneymusic) July 13, 2020
naya rivera. didn’t realize the impact u had on my life growing up, being the first poc, lgbtq character i saw on screen. i grew up listening to u sing, being inspired by the girl on glee who looks like me & is unapologetically herself. you changed so many lives. rest easy angel.
— Bryana Salaz (@bryanasalaz) July 13, 2020
Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time.
— Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020
It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020
